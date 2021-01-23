Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market: 2021 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

“Further in the trailing sections of this report om global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market, the report lends ample insights in delivering a well assessed research inputs pertaining to market drivers, limitations as well as dormant opportunities that are decisively crucial to pave desirable growth prognosis in global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market. The report reveals various levels of developments rampantly available at regional and global settings, influencing multiple segments and other concurrent developments.

Drivers: This section speaks elaborately on various favorable elements available across locales and global growth spots.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba

Apple

Arm

Baidu

CEVA Logistics

Cambricon

Google

Horizon Robotics

Intel

Kneron

MediaTek

Mobileye

Movidius

Mythic

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Edge AI Hardware Enablers

This is quickly followed by dominant restraints and limitations that interfere with normal growth trajectory in global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market.

The next section of the report adequately focuses on several opportunities that are crucial in intensifying growth probabilities in global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Consumer and Enterprise Robotics

Drones

Head-Mounted Displays

Smart Speakers

Mobile Phones

PCs/Tablets

Security Cameras

Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market research report added recently to a humongous data repository is a must-have professional document exploring growth probabilities and market potential.

