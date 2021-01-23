 Global Virtual Dressing Room  Market Research Report 2024

By End User: The E-commerce virtual dressing room market is the fastest growing within this segment due to its affordable pricing, unique solutions, and extreme utility. Cloth retailers of all sizes can now avail of the benefits of the huge e-commerce market and customer base. The advances in logistics ensure that the retailers can market their products to virtually any corner of the globe. The only drawback to the sale of clothing online was the lack of a mechanism to try the clothes on. This impediment is easily removed by virtual dressing rooms, a fact that retailers across the globe are quick to take note of. The physical store virtual dressing room market must increasingly compete with its e-commerce counterpart. Physical stores offer virtual dressing rooms with many factors that are unavailable to e-retailers. This is due to the customization available in the virtual dressing room machines which can range from simple screen outputs to huge screens that monitor the movements of the customer and offer changes in dress size, shape, and color at the behest of the customers.