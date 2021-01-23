Global Cloud Testing Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Cloud Testing Market 2021: Historical Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunities, Latest Innovations and Top Players by 2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cloud Testing Market Highlights:

The Cloud Testing Market will touch USD 11 billion at a 13% CAGR between 2017- 2023, as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Cloud-based testing, simply put, is to monitor, test, measure, and control activities in infrastructure and environment that are cloud-based by expanding the cloud solutions and technologies.

Various factors are propelling the marketing cloud’s sales. As per the MRFR report, such factors include the growing adoption of cloud technology across different industries, flexibility and scalability offered by Cloud Testing Market, reduced cost of ownership, surging digitalization, increasing use of mobile and web applications across the world, a surge in e-commerce companies, and rise in online retailers.

On the contrary, the need for new environment infrastructure to develop the project, high investments to establish the testing environment, changing consumer demands, currency fluctuations, and the current COVID-19 outbreak may deter the marketing cloud production growth.

Major Key Players:

Key contenders profiled in the global cloud testing market report include Invensis (India), Infostrech Technologies (U.S.), A four technologies (India), Xoriant Corporation (U.S.), Damco Group (Testingxperts) (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Cigniti (India), Tricentis(Austria), Cavisson System (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Microfocus (U.K.), Smartbear Software (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), and IBM Corporation (U.S.).

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future Report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global cloud testing market based on end user, deployment, and component.

By component, the global cloud testing market is segmented into platform and services. The services segment is again segmented into managed services and professional services. The professional services is again segmented into training services, implementation services, and consulting services. The platform services is again segmented into performance testing, capacity testing, stress testing, service virtualization, application programming interface testing, load testing, and others. Of these, the platform segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By deployment, the global cloud testing market is segmented into hybrid, public, and private.

By end user, the global cloud testing market is segmented into travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, telecom and IT, energy and utilities, and BFSI. Of these, the retail segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global cloud testing market covers the market opportunities, performance scalability, and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period. Rise in the number of cloud-based organizations that need frequent testing and maintenance services, heavy investments in R&D of advanced testing tools and technologies, presence of many cloud testing vendors, technological advances, commercialization of different IoT based services and products, the advent of BYOD policies, and rising collaborative efforts between industry players to develop innovative and new solutions are adding to the global cloud testing market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global cloud testing market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The growing adoption of BYOD by large enterprises and SMEs is adding to the global cloud testing market growth in the region. Germany, France, and the UK have the utmost share in the market.

In the APAC region, the global cloud testing market is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Growing adoption of cloud-based services in IT and telecom sectors, an increase in different e-commerce platforms, rising adoption by SMEs to reduce capital expenditure, and supportive government initiatives are adding to the global cloud testing market growth in the region.

In the RoW, the global cloud testing market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

