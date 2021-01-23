Global 3D Scanner  Market  Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year 2023  

Market Dynamics

The global 3D scanner market 2020 can expect to achieve an attractive valuation of USD 5.83 Billion by 2022, believes Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR also projects that the expansion rate of the market can be 7.11% between 2016 and 2022 (review period).

Main Drivers and Top Challenges

The 3D scanner market receives a strong back up from factors like rapid advancements in technology coupled with the growing research and development (R&D) spending. Introduction of structured light technology and the declining demand for traditional laser dot technology can drastically enhance the business growth in the coming years. Incipient trends like Internet of Things (IoT), Mixed Reality (MR), as well as the increasing interaction between wearable devices in aerospace designing and automotive fabrication can also spell success for the global market. With the convergence of such technologies, the market can note a surge in better immersive and interactive experiences in the future.

Leading Contenders

Some of the leading contenders in the market for 3D scanner are Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Creaform Inc. (Ametek Inc.) (U.S.), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Germany), GOM mbH (Germany), Faro Technologies Inc. (U.S.), to mention a few.

Market Segmentation

Type, vertical, range, offering, product and application are the primary segments as per which the market has been covered in the report.

The primary types of 3D scanners in the market are optical scanner, structured light scanner and laser scanner.

The verticals using 3D scanners are healthcare, energy & power, aerospace, media & entertainment, and others. The healthcare segment can gain substantial prominence in the years ahead, as a result of the increasing use of the 3D scanning in a variety of healthcare applications.

The range-based market segments are medium range, long range as well as short range. Short range 3D scanners are experiencing an impressive growth in the market, because of their low cost and the increasing awareness about their application areas including material inspection, modeling and product designing.

The offering-wise market segmentation comprises hardware as well as aftermarket service.

The product types discussed in the report are fixed CMM based, tripod mounted, desktop and portable CMM based.

The primary application areas of 3D scanners are rapid prototyping, quality inspection, topographical surveys, digital archiving, and others.

Regional Outlook

The 3D scanner market size is all set to expand at a tremendous pace in the primary regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The 3D scanner market is making maximum profits in North America and can continue to grow rapidly even during the review period. The rapid market progression in the region is the outcome of the high penetration of internet as well as technological advancements. Heavy investments in research and development (R&D) and the demand for 3D scanners in the automotive sector can lead to considerable revenue generation in the region.

