 Global Security Cameras  Market Research Report 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights the global Security Cameras Market is slated to cross USD 9.72 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 11%. The global security cameras market was valued at USD 4.87 billion in 2019.

Security cameras monitor suspicious and unwanted activity in commercial, residential, and industrial complexes. Its cost-efficiency and easy installation as well as providing a sense of peace to residents can drive its adoption. The global security cameras market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) offers readers an unbiased view of the industry while providing insights on latest developments and trends. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to re-estimation of size and growth projections for the period of 2019 to 2024 (forecast period).

The market growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of smart homes, growing awareness concerning security and safety, and ease of installation. On the other hand, issues regarding privacy and loss of data and the increasing cost of cameras and its maintenance pose a challenge to the growth of the security camera market. An increase in the adoption of applications of the Internet of Things is boosting the growth of the security camera market.

Segmentation

By type, the security cameras market has been segmented into box security camera, infrared (IR) bullet camera, wireless/IP camera, dome security camera, point tilt & zoom (PTZ) camera, and other cameras.

By application, the security cameras market has been divided into indoor security cameras and outdoor security cameras.

By resolution, the security cameras market has been segmented into high definition (HD) & full HD, and non HD.

By professional service, the security cameras market has been segmented into maintenance and support service, consulting service, and installation and deployment service.

By end-user, the security cameras market has been segmented into industrial/manufacturing facilities, residential/home, commercial/public space, and others.

The noticeable companies in the Security Cameras Market:

Swann Communications Pty. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, SimpliSafe, Inc., ADT Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC, Vivint, Inc., Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd, Arlo Technologies Inc, and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd are key players of the global security cameras market.

Regional Analysis

The market was dominated by North America occupying the highest market share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. There has been significant growth in commercial and residential security in countries such as India and China. At present, China has the highest number of surveillance cameras in the world which makes the region lucrative for various firms provide security cameras.

In North America, the increase in cases of COVID 19 cases are creating the need for maintaining social distancing, thereby increase the installation of security cameras. This is expected to boost the expansion of the security camera market across the assessment period. Security cameras aid in monitoring activities in residential and commercial spaces.

