74 Rite Aid, 27 CVS Pharmacies In NJ Beginning COVID-19 2021

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy has confirmed that shipments of the coronavirus vaccine were to be received at Rite Aid and CVS locations across the state this week. Vaccination appointments can be made right away, and CVS indicated that immunizations were to begin as early as Thursday (see the list of Rite Aid stores and CVS towns below).

CVS was to receive 19,900 doses of the vaccine through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, while Rite Aid was expected to receive around 7,500 doses, Murphy said during his Wednesday news conference.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said that the federal government was to send over 27,000 doses to the sites across the state, including 20 CVS locations and 74 Rite Aid locations.