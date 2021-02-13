+0.96%

SNAP

-0.42%

CVNA

+0.58%

ROKU

+0.64%

DKNG

+3.18%

MGM

+1.78%

CHGG

+6.71%

SQ

+2.56%

TWTR

+4.87%

PYPL

+4.68%

GME

+2.54%

CHWY

+8.95%

SPX

+0.47%

Staying one step ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least where stocks were concerned, paid off for fund manager Gerald Sparrow last year. For 2021, he’s hoping online gambling, education and pets are where the stock magic is at.

Sparrow manages the Sparrow Growth Fund SGNFX, +0.96%, a $97-million midcap fund that was in the top 4% of its category last year, returning 98%, according to Morningstar. The fund, which has seen average annual returns of 37% over five years and 48% over three years, had $31 million under management when MarketWatch spoke to Sparrow in June 2020.

Also read: A strategy of buying ‘the fastest-growing businesses in America’ has paid off for this investor in 2020

At the time, he was advocating for Snap SNAP, -0.42% — parent of messaging app Snapchat — online automobile seller Carvana CVNA, +0.58%, and streaming media player Roku ROKU, +0.64%. Those companies, with respective 2020 gains of around 200%, 160% and 147%, were all pandemic plays that boosted the growth fund’s returns.

Sparrow’s methodology involves monitoring U.S. stocks of all sizes and categories and ranking them based on financial statement changes. “The cash flow, earnings, everything that will measure in the top 10%…is most of the area that we spend our time,” Sparrow told MarketWatch in a recent interview.

His system alerts him to which companies are seeing “significant growth” relative to other stocks, and he then looks to see where the growth is coming from. “So we’re really after organic growth. What are they creating?”

Among the 2021 and beyond trends he’s banking on is online gambling, which brings him to one portfolio addition — DraftKings DKNG, +3.18%, whose shares rose 335% in 2020. The fantasy sports contest and online betting group went public via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company last April. Shares have gained 27% this year so far.

How much more can investors get out of DraftKings? Sparrow pointed to a recent interview with Chief Executive Jason Robins, who said DraftKings’ mobile sports operations are now in 12 states from just one, shortly after a longstanding U.S. ban on sports betting was overturned more than two years ago. The company has guided for strong growth in 2021, and if its betting operations reach 50 states, that is a lot of growth still to come, he said.

Read: Buy DraftKings and Penn National because digital gambling is in early innings, Goldman says

Sparrow said it isn’t just DraftKings, but other companies like global hospitality and entertainment group MGM MGM, +1.78% that are now getting involved in gambling online, with portals and apps for phones. It is “more profitable just to send an app out to everybody,” he said.

https://www.force11.org/article/live-free-italy-vs-england-live-stream-online-tv-coverage-six-nations-2021-0

https://www.force11.org/article/live-free-england-vs-italy-live-free-stream-online-tv-channel-six-nations-2021

https://www.force11.org/article/watch-england-vs-italy-free-live-stream-watch-six-nations-2021-online

https://www.force11.org/article/live-tv-italy-vs-england-live-stream-six-nations-2021-rugby-online-2021

https://www.force11.org/article/rugby-tv-england-vs-italy-live-stream-reddit-free-six-nations-online-tv

https://www.force11.org/article/eng-v-ita-england-vs-italy-live-streaming-2021-six-nations-match-online-free

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/