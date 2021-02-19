Jost’s Material Handling provides innovative solutions for internal material handling needs for its customers so that it improves the efficiencies of their processes. For more than fifty years, the Company has been catering the industries in the field of material storage, material transportation, loading/unloading and stacking/retrieving operations.Jost’s is associated with some of the world’s leading brands that provide advanced engineering solutions for demanding industrial applications. The Company provides complete engineered products that give technical and commercial support in sales, commissioning and aftersales service.Jost’s has set-up world-class technology solutions in its systems and products by way of site testing, technical training, consultancy, application support, installation, and commission calibration annual/comprehensive maintenance contract.

Plot No. – 3, S. No. – 126,Paud Road, Pune – 411038

Incorporated in the year 1907, Jost’s Engineering Company Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of material handling equipment (MHD) and is the provider of the wide range of engineering products (EPD) solutions that find its applications across diverse industries. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai, with a pan-India presence through its strategically located units, sales offices and service units that cater to strategic markets.

