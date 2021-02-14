Moorestown Therapist Makes Acts Of Kindness Her Daily Mission 2023

Even before Moorestown Township began setting a week each year aside to recognize random acts of kindness, Holly Myers has maintained a soft spot in her heart for finding the good in the people around her.

Myers, who has a background in social work and works as a psychotherapist, has long chosen to recognize the gold that she believes can be found in every person. But when she was inspired by the story of a Black Alabama attorney who went to visit a white inmate on death row to show him some kindness before he was executed, Myers wondered why exhibiting similar levels of care couldn’t be put on display by her Moorestown neighbors.

In 1996, Myers introduced the idea of a proclamation to the Moorestown Township Council, which took a liking to the notion of recognizing the need for more kindness. That led to a week in February starting around Valentine’s Day to be recognized each year as Kindness Week in Moorestown.

Now, 25 years later, the tradition lives on and will again be recognized beginning Sunday. The annual tradition of respecting others and taking the time to listen has become more important in recent times, when Myers says divisiveness has caused more walls to be built around people across the country.

So in addition to recognizing the need for kindness for seven days, Moorestown officials have extended the emphasis to last throughout the year.

In a proclamation signed by Mayor Nicole Gillespie, 2021 has been recognized as a year “in which we continue to deepen and expand the power of kindness.” And for Myers, the woman who is recognized as being the local inspiration behind recognizing kindness, there may not be a better mission.

“As somebody in the helping profession, I’m very aware of the impact that an absence of kindness causes in emotional well-being, so I look to do whatever I can as an individual,” Myers told Patch in a telephone interview Friday. “It’s not unique to me that kindness matters. Many, many people do many, many kind acts. I seek to have it become second nature to people.”

A national organization, Randomactsofkidness.org, has made kindness its business — which has inspired many community coordinators like Myers to pick up the banner in their own communities.

Over the years, what started as the issuing of a proclamation at a Town Council meeting that Myers says was attended by “about three people” has grown and the proclamation has been handed down to various Kindness Ambassadors. Those ambassadors have included school children and other community members who have carried on the tradition started by Myers — all in the name of goodwill.

By the mid-2000s, Moorestown had established a bit of a reputation and was recognized as the best small town to live in in America and became known as a town that makes a big deal about kindness, Myers said.

