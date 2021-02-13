In current pandemic situation packaging is playing vital role in everyday lifestyle. Packaged food is being given more preference during pandemic. Although packaging has evolved in many ways, but due to increased demand of food supplies, household items like cleaner and disinfectant large amount of waste is being generated. Keeping environment in mind many organization has joined hand to reuse plastic waste whether they are pet bottle or flexible bags.

Packaging has its own importance; here are few benefits that packaging offer society,

Proper packaging keeps products fresh longer:

Many food products from bread to cookies stay fresher when sealed in packaging. For example, bread becomes stale in mere minutes outside of its packaging. Foods that are canned or vacuum-sealed can stay fresh on a shelf for months or even years, while they’d last only days in the refrigerator before spoiling.

Proper packaging protects against breakage and tampering:

Packaging keeps fluids like ink and perfume from evaporating. Paper becomes discolored and glue unusable when exposed to the air, but keeps for years in its packaging. Items that could be sold without packaging like stuffed animals and other toys are shielded from the dings and dirt they encounter during shipping or sitting on store shelves.

From over the counter pharmaceutical products to spaghetti sauce, packaging can offer important tamper evident feature to ensure product integrity and reduce the risk of fraud.

Proper packaging makes shipping easier:

There are distinct advantages of packaging in logistics. Items that are boxed can be stacked and transported more easily than those that are loose.

Proper packaging provides product protection:

No consumer wants to receive a product that has been scratched, dented, or is broken. Low-quality materials, lack of cushioning, and incorrect box sizes are common reasons products become damaged during the shipping process. From the most basic function, the container should be protecting your product. Working with your packaging supplier to ensure you are using the proper packaging will preserve the integrity of your product and your brand!

Proper packaging can increase profits:

If a product arrives with dents or showing any signs of wear and tear, many consumers will consider it damaged and request a refund or exchange. Returns and repairs are costly and cut into your profits. The customer may also feel dissatisfied with the quality of your product and choose to take their business elsewhere, costing you a valuable client. Improving your packaging techniques will not only decrease the frequency of these incidences, but will also increase customer satisfaction with your brand.

Proper packaging can improve delivery time:

A lot of valuable time is wasted processing boxes or envelopes that are opened during the shipping process. Packages that were opened must be checked for missing parts and be corrected before continuing to the end user. This slows down the delivery process and is likely to result in a late delivery to your customer. By using the proper packaging, your product will be delivered damage-free on the expected delivery date, resulting in a satisfied and repeat customer!

Proper packaging strengthens your reputation:

Increase positive opinions of your company through packaging that is resistant to damage and gets your product into the hands of your customer on time, every time. Product packaging has a strong effect on consumers so be sure to utilize the marketing benefits packaging offers as well. First impressions count! Your customer sees the package before they open the box to view your product. Use packaging to create a lasting impression that will resonate with your customer and distinguish your brand!

Proper packaging helps consumers make informed purchases:

Packaging can help to identify products, their quantity, and their ingredients and in the case of food products their nutritional value, shelf life, and how to prepare and serve best.

Without this information the consumer must either stand in lines waiting to talk to sale person about what ingredients are in products or shelf life of product or simply by products in ignorance.

Proper packaging provides convenience:

Now a days in most of the families both partners are working which means, more working mothers, less structured mealtimes and a faster- paced lifestyle, changing lifestyle as created the need for single serve portions , ready to eat meals, less than family sized beverage bottles and a wide variety of packaging options.

Proper packaging dramatically reduces disease:

Packaging has played a critical role in the improvement of health care systems. Without proper packaging, public would not be able to have access to life saving medicines like COVID vaccine.

Proper packaging gives us choices we would not have otherwise:

People can enjoy the taste of fresh seafood shipped from thousands of mile away. People get the fresh nuts like almonds, walnuts all the way from California which is known for best almonds and walnuts, to any part of world with same taste and aroma at the time of being packaged from shipping all because of packaging.

