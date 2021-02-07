Optical Transceiver Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The “Optical Transceiver Market” report is expected to grow from $5.7 billion in 2020 to $9.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The adoption of smart devices and the increase in data traffic have fueled the growth of the optical transceiver market. Other drivers of the growth of the optical transceiver industry are the growing demand for cloud computing applications and the increasing demand for energy-efficient and compact transceivers.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in global optical transceiver market include Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Oclaro Inc. (U.S.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (U.S.), Foxconn Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), NeoPhotonics Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd. (Japan), Reflex Photonics Inc (Canada), Source Photonics, Inc (U.S.), among others.

Other vendors include Smartoptics (Norway), Perle Systems (Canada), FS.COM (U.S.), Precision Optical Transceivers, Inc (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), Ruckus Networks (U.S.), Curvature (U.S.), GBC Photonics (Poland), AimValley B.V. (The Netherlands), integra optics (U.S.), Moog Protokraft (U.S.), PennWell Corporation (U.S.) PeakOptical (Denmark), Laird Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Into Networks B.V. (the Netherlands), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Sandstone Technologies Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Optical Transceiver Market Segmentations

• By the fiber type, the market is segmented into Single-mode SFP, and multimode SFP

• On the basis of data rate, the market is segmented into less than 10Gbps, 10 to 40 Gbps, 40 to 100 Gbps, more than 100 Gbps

• On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into telecommunication, enterprises, and data centers

• On the basis of form factor, the market is segmented into SFP, SFP+, SFP28, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP28, CFP, CXP, and others

• On the basis of configuration, the market is segmented into half-duplex and full-duplex mode.

• On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

