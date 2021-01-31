MASSACHUSETTS — Forecasters are eyeing a potential winter storm that could begin the week by dropping a foot of snow across southern New England.

There is still uncertainty about the track of storms, but “chances are increasing of an impactful winter storm,” NBC meteorologist Aaron Perry told Patch Friday evening. The early forecasts say the storm could begin late Monday night and last into early Wednesday. But forecasters emphasize that things could change between now and Monday.

Meteorologists are eyeing the rain/snow line, which could determine who gets 6-12 inches of snow in Massachusetts. Wind gusts might reach 50 miles per hour, with even stronger ones on the Cape and Islands, Perry said.

“If this storm materializes, significant snow accumulations would be possible for some along with a period of strong winds & coastal flooding along the eastern MA coast,” the National Weather Service tweeted Friday afternoon.

The storm would follow a major cold spell that has plunged Boston to its lowest temperature in two years. The low mark Friday morning hit 7 degrees, which is the coldest since Jan. 1, 2019. Wind chills in Worcester dropped to as low as negative 19 degrees.

Temperatures were still stuck in the single digits Saturday morning.

