Salmonellosis Outbreak Killing Songbirds In California

CALIFORNIA — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and local wildlife rehabilitation centers are asking residents to put away their bird feeders and birdbaths until the springtime to help stop the spread of a deadly illness affecting small songbirds.

State wildlife officials and local wildlife rescue organizations have been inundated with calls from residents who are finding sick or dead finches in their backyards.

The bulk of reports since December have come from the Central California Coast, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sierra Nevada communities.

After evaluating several affected birds, the state’s Wildlife Investigations Laboratory determined the cause of illness to be salmonellosis, a disease caused by salmonella bacteria.

The outbreak is mostly affecting the pine siskin, a species of finch and small songbird that winters in California. The disease has also been reported in lesser goldfinches and American goldfinches.

“Salmonellosis occurs periodically in pine siskins in some winters throughout their range,” said Krysta Rogers, an avian disease specialist and CDFW senior environmental scientist. “When large numbers of pine siskins congregate, the disease can spread rapidly causing high mortality. Most birds die within 24 hours of infection.”

Birds become infected with Salmonella when they ingest food, water or come into contact with objects such as bird feeders, perches or soil contaminated with feces from an infected bird. Sick birds often appear weak, have labored breathing, and may sit f

