Bucks County COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: Updates 2021

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — As of Friday, there have been 42,398 coronavirus cases reported in Bucks County and 1,075 COVID-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

This week, Bucks County officials unveiled plans to open three coronavirus vaccine clinics at the three Bucks County Community College campuses in Bristol, Newtown, and Perkasie.

The clinics collectively will administer 600 initial doses of Moderna vaccine per day by appointment to people eligible for the 1A phase of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout. They will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., contingent on adequate supplies of vaccine.

Vaccine recipients will be selected from a database of almost 200,000 people and businesses that have pre-registered for vaccinations coordinated through the Bucks County Health Department. Those in the 1A grouping who registered earliest will be summoned first, the commissioners said.

By Friday, 35,863 people in Bucks County had been partially vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 13,792 people had received both doses of the two-shot vaccine. So far, most of the vaccines have been given at Bucks County hospitals to their employees, or by pharmacists visiting the county’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, though that will change in the coming weeks.

