LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Today, world renowned artist, Sket One, announced the upcoming limited release of “Greaper”. Only available during NTWRK’s first ever Unboxed Festival on the NTWRK app on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 3 PM PST, “Greaper” will arrive as Sket One’s first toy produced by IamRetro. Click here to download the NTWRK app and have a chance at scoring Sket One’s “Greaper” while supplies last: Unboxed Festival 2021

“Greaper is the reaper of the souls of spent spray cans and it is here to collect,” stated Sket One. “As a graffiti writer just wanted to mix spray paint with something fun and dark.”

“Greaper” is a darker take and perspective of a vinyl collectible toy with a graffiti touch. With an edition of only 777 available worldwide, “Greaper” will be available for $125 and is a must-have collectible by Sket One.

About Sket One:

Sket One, painter, illustrator, and designer, began his career as a graffiti artist in the eLate 80s. In 2003 he started designing toys for such toymakers including: Superplastic, Kidrobot, 3-D Retro, Red Magic and more. Sket One has succeeded in exhibiting his custom work in canvases both nationally and internationally in various galleries.

Having a passion for uniting distinct components of pop culture into pieces of art that are startlingly cohesive and original. Such innovation has led him to work with Facebook, CBS, Universal Music, EMI, DC Comics, Ford, Toyota, Coca-Cola, Warner Bros., Zooyork Skateboards, and more.

About IamRetro:

Do you smell that? It’s the sweet scent of nostalgia.

At IamRetro, we sell vinyl toys, art figures and so much more. And as you may have noticed, we have an intense passion for pop culture and vinyl art. Long-time fans of vinyl pop art, we took up collecting products at a young age. But the business side of things started in 2013 when we started selling vinyl art toys out of our garage. Eventually, we shared our collection online, and today we have a wide selection of high-quality, pop culture-inspired street art, video games, cartoons, and much more.

We’ve been lucky enough to travel the world and along the way, we’ve met many amazing people and artists. You’ll find some of their work in our collection alongside some well-known artists including items from Ron English, Frank Kozik, Sket One, Urban Aztec, and many others. It’s our goal to help long-time vinyl collectors like you find that one missing piece to make their collection complete. The excitement of adding unique vinyl art pieces to our collection keeps us hunting for the best pieces out there.

