Investigation announced for Investors in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) over potential Wrongdoing and R&D is likely to create new avenues for 2021

An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Innate Pharma S.A.

The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: IPHA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Innate Pharma S.A. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: IPHA stocks, concerns whether certain Innate Pharma directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Innate Pharma S.A. touted the results of their various Phase 2 trials as being within expectations, that Innate Pharma S.A. continued to reassure investors that they were eligible for the $100 million payment upon first dosing of Phase 3 trials, that Innate Pharma S.A. failed to timely disclose their renegotiations with AstraZeneca to split the $100 million payment into two $50 million payments, to be partially contingent on performance during the Phase 3 trials, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

