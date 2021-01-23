Global Enterprise Video Market Research Report 2023

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global enterprise video market based on industry, delivery mode, application, services, and components.

By components, the global enterprise video market is segmented into software and hardware.

By services, the global enterprise video market is segmented into managed and professional.

By application, the global enterprise video market is segmented into corporate learning, training and development, and others.

By delivery mode, the global enterprise video market is segmented into web conferencing, video conferencing, and others.

By industries, the global enterprise video market is segmented into telecom and IT, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing, BFSI, and others. Of these, BFSI segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global enterprise video market covers the market opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The presence of key players and growing adoption in Canada and the US are adding to the global enterprise video market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global enterprise video market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The booming BFSI and healthcare sector is adding to the global enterprise video market growth in the region.

In the APAC region, the global enterprise video market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The growing communication service industry in the developing countries such as Australia, Japan, China, and India, rapid adoption of enterprise video solutions, need for robust collaborations, enhanced decision-making across and within organizations, partnerships, presence of several regional solution providers, growing popularity of e-learning and distance education modules, and growing adoption by SMEs and large enterprises are adding market growth.

In the Rest of the World, the global enterprise video market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

