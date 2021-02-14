Amendment Would Require National Anthem In Alabama Public Schools 2025

The bill would require “The Star-Spangled Banner” be played before school sporting events and once a week during school hours.An amendment to the Alabama Constitution will be considered by the Senate Education Committee in the coming weeks that would allow residents to vote on requiring the national anthem of the United States be played before all public school sporting events and at least once during the school week.

Click here to subscribe to our daily email newsletters and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox and mobile devices for free. You can also support local journalism by donating as little as $5 a month to become a supporting member or by downloading our free Patch mobile app.

State Sen. Gerald Allen, a Republican from Tuscaloosa, is the sponsor of the bill and author of the amendment, which he said would ultimately be left up to the people to decide, if passed and signed by the governor. If the bill were to make it out of the Statehouse and past the governor’s desk, it would be included on the ballot for the 2022 General Election.

Allen told Patch in an interview that the amendment would apply to all school events outside of the classroom but that in the event of multiple games going on at once in a location, only one playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” would be required.

“We’ve got support on this, but of course there’s a few, for some reason or another, they can’t support it and I’m not sure all the reasons why, but that’s their right to express that,” Allen said Thursday. “But it’s a very important piece and encourages everyone, the administration, faculty, staff, everyone that’s associated with our school systems to participate and enjoy the national anthem and appreciate it and appreciate what it stands for. I think it’s vital for all of us.”

Allen said he was inspired to author the bill after attending his granddaughter’s volleyball games last fall, where he noticed that “The Star-Spangled Banner” was not being played.

“I felt like that was important for our student-athletes and our fans,” he said. “The parents and children who attend the event should hear the national anthem.”

When discussing why the national anthem should be played during classroom hours, Allen claimed many children do not participate in after-school activities, thus rarely or never get to hear “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“It’s important for them to hear it and learn what it’s all about, that men and women through the ages have given their lives for this great country,” he said. “It’s a way we can salute those who have fallen and those who are still serving our country.”

While Allen said he had not been in contact with any of the school systems in his Senate district, he also pointed out that there has yet to be any negative pushback from administrators and educators following news that he had filed the amendment.

Allen said Senate Bill 12 will be taken up once again before the Senate Education Committee on Feb. 24. Click here to follow the status of the bill and read the full text.

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-258-live-show/stories/free-live-usman-vs-burns-ufc-258-full-fight-2021-live-stream-on-mma-online-tv-coverage

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-258-live-show/stories/watch-free-usman-vs-burns-ufc-258-full-fight-2021-live-stream-on-mma-online-tv-cover-7f882

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-258-live-show/stories/tv-free-usman-vs-burns-ufc-258-full-fight-2021-live-stream-on-mma-online-tv-coverage

https://wikifactory.com/@sportstv/stories/live-streams-usman-vs-gilbert-live-streams-free-ufc-258-full-fight-online-tv-2021-93483

https://wikifactory.com/@sportstv/stories/ufc-streams-full-fight-ufc-258-usman-vs-gilbert-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel–7aa3c

https://wikifactory.com/@sportstv/stories/watch-free-ufc-258-usman-vs-gilbert-live-stream-free-full-fight-2021-online-tv-coverage

https://wikifactory.com/@ufclive258/stories/live-stream-ufc-258-live-free-13th-february-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@ufclive258/stories/ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-free-ufc-258-watch-online-coverage-2021-2ba0f

https://wikifactory.com/@ufclive258/stories/ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-free-ufc-258-watch-online-coverage-2021-13ea2

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-258-fight-show/stories/full-fight-ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-2021-full-fight-live-streaming-free-tv

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-258-fight-show/stories/ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-2021-full-fight-live-streaming-free-tv

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-258-fight-show/stories/fight-ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-2021-full-fight-live-streaming-free-tv

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/