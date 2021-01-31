WAUWATOSA, WI— The “PBS NewsHour” Student Reporting Labs named Wauwatose West graduate Anyiah Simone Chambers as one of its “20 under 20” storytellers of the year. The program chose students for its inaugural list for producing “poignant video pieces in 2020.”

Chambers is currently in training for service in the U.S. Army Reserves. She enlisted in 2019 and arrived for basic training in July. She will also be a freshman at Kentucky State University majoring in mass communications and broadcast journalism.

Chambers’ love of journalism took hold during her sophomore year of high school. Wauwatosa West teacher Chris Lazarski put Chambers in all the journalism courses he could find. During her senior year, she was encouraged to vlog her experience as a poll worker during the February primary election.

Her winning video showed her at Washington High School in Milwaukee.

“As you guys can see, the line is very long. It is two-and-a-half blocks long,” Chambers said in the video. Chambers — dressed in protective gear — talked about curbside voting as an option but said it comes without social engagement. By the time polls closed, there were still people voting. “We are all tired and have been on our feet for 20 hours,” she said.

At the time she shot the video, Chambers wasn’t able to vote because she was only 17. “I will be able to vote for the 2020 election, and I will definitely take advantage of absentee voting and early voting,” Chambers said.

Chambers told Patch she was surprised by the number of people who came out during “such an awkward shift in the world.” She said the people who lined up were adamant about voting. “The people there were very motivated and passionate to get out and vote,” Chambers said.

By the time Chambers was ready to vote for the first time, she had caught the coronavirus. Her basic training for the Army was delayed, and she had to cast her ballot out of state. “My first time being a voter, I had to experience it through mail-in voting. I was still excited, because I was still able to cast my ballot,” Chambers said. Her hope is to vote in person in another four years.

“Empowering young people”

Chambers was inspired to open up her own communications business, Simone & Co.

She wants to use her voice and writing across all social platforms to change the narrative of African American men and women in media. Simone & Co. focuses on covering all things in Black culture, entertainment and lifestyle.

Chambers also wants to report and write about political issues and anything positive and inspiring. “I want to empower other young people in the world,” she said.

Chambers also wants to continue to be a good role model for her four younger brothers. “My brothers are the closest thing to me,” she said.

Chambers’ future aspirations include practicing criminal law, but her ultimate goal is to be a chief news anchor for CNN. “Abby Phillip (CNN anchor) is one of my biggest i

