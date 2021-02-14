How Close Will Sarasota Come To Beating Coldest Day 2021

SARASOTA, FL — The weather gurus warned the polar vortex, teaming with a wicked wind, would make it miserable in many parts of the country. They weren’t wrong.

The National Weather Service has invoked frightful words and phrases such as “polar vortex” and “life-threatening cold” to describe the arctic air that settled over the Upper Midwest. Most of Florida will fend off this extreme cold, though.

Still, there might be some chilly moments in Sarasota over the next week. Thursday night will see a low of 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

For the most part, though, lows will be in the mid- to high 60s throughout the week. And the highs will hit 80 degrees on several days – Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday – the NWS projected.

So is this the coldest it’s ever been in Florida?

Not even close.

Florida’s record cold temperature was recorded on Feb. 13, 1899, when the temperature in Tallahassee was two degrees below zero, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Center for Environmental Education.

That temperature record may not be broken in this blast of bitter arctic air, but the polar vortex is unusual because the frigid cold is expected to stick around at least through Valentine’s Day,

