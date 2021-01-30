Updates Digital Shipyard Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The rapid spread of the coronavirus is having a major impact on the global shipping market due to a sudden decline in demand for goods. Pre-planned tours and cruises will be cancelled. Shipping orders are also cancelled. This has adversely affected large tankers and large bulk carriers. In addition, declining container shipping has slowed global economic activity. The surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe, North America and elsewhere has significantly hampered investment and project schedules in digital shipyard development. Thus, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to limit the digital shipyard market over the next two years.

Key Players Operating in Market:

• Dassault Systèmes

• Siemens

• AVEVA Group plc

• thyssenkrupp Marine Systems GmbH

• Pemamek Oy

• IFS AB

• Inmarsat Global Limited

• Wärtsilä

• Altair Engineering, Inc

• Hexagon AB

• BAE Systems

Digital Shipyard Market –Segmentation

On the basis of shipyard type

• Commercial Shipyards

• Military Shipyards

On the basis of technology

• Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR & VR)

• Digital Twin & Simulation

• Additive Manufacturing

• Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics

• Robotic Process Automation

• Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

• Cybersecurity

• Blockchain

• Cloud Computing & Master Data Management

On the basis of capacity

• Small Shipyards

• Medium Shipyards

• Large Shipyards

On the basis of process

• Research & Development

• Design & Engineering

• Manufacturing & Planning

• Maintenance & Support

• Training & Simulation

On the basis of digitalization level

• Fully Digital Shipyard

• Semi Digital Shipyard

• Partially Digital Shipyard

On the basis of end use

• Implementation

• Upgrades & Services

