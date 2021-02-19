Rafael Cabrera dives into Post Production of 7eventhDAY

Rafael Cabrera (CabreraCreationsCompany) in association with HMKFIlms Prduction has just wrapped up on 7eventhDAY.
With over a year and a half of filming complete the team will go straight into post production and get the show ready for networks.
12400 Ventura Blvd
Suite1005
Studio City, CA, 91604
Rafael Cabrera is an actor recently featured in Westworld (HBO) , Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) , ThisIsUS (NBC) , Tales (BET) and more.
