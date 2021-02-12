Techment Technology Inc., a leading provider of software solutions to global enterprises announced record growth in 2020 with top-line growth of over 40%. Apart from the impressive YoY revenue growth Techment also witnessed a record number of new employees joining the Techment growth story.

Techment’s visionary co-founder and CEO, Manish Agrawal, explained the reason behind their spectacular success, “In 2020, we took our commitment to the next level and served our clients in the best possible way, walking extra miles to support them in difficult times; consequently we did not lose a single existing client. We doubled our sales and marketing efforts and tailored our offerings to the new emerging needs of our clients. We forayed into advanced technologies like AI/ML, AR/VR, and blockchain; it helped us serve the needs of clients better”

Manish also shared the details of the sectors that saw maximum growth, “We did many projects in the healthcare sector, from fitness applications to social engagement applications. We have also invested in the development of a social engagement application for the elderly people in the United states.” Manish added.

On the questions of the factors that led to Techment’s success in 2020, Manish explained, “When things are changing rapidly and uncertainty looms large, quick decisions are essential and at Techment we took some tough decisions in the early crisis days. We pivoted early and fast, and that catapulted us into the higher growth trajectory”

To fortify its high growth, Techment will commence the operations of its US office in 2021, it already has offices in Bangalore, Indore and is headquartered in Bhilai. It is also recruiting consistently to support the higher growth. The company feels confident that it would be able to leverage the strong growth momentum in 2021 and reach higher milestones.

4512 Legacy

Dr. Suite 100

About Techment:

We are an IT product development company working with clients as their technology partner. We provide a high velocity engineering team to build products and custom solutions.

The company is one of the pioneers of developing the software ecosystem of the state of Chhattisgarh, India. It is not only helping local talent find employment here but also by bringing a lot of experienced developers and managers back to the state.

https://sites.google.com/view/ufc-258-fight/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/