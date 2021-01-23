COVID-19 Update: Global UPVC Pipe Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Marley, Iplex, JM Eagle, MMP Group, Finolex, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “UPVC Pipe Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the UPVC Pipe market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the UPVC Pipe industry. Growth of the overall UPVC Pipe market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

UPVC Pipe Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the UPVC Pipe industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the UPVC Pipe market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Marley

Iplex

JM Eagle

MMP Group

Finolex

Astral Pipes

General Industrial

Kisan Group

Hero Polyvin

Captain Pipes

Apollo Pipe

Jain Pipe

Sappco Dammam

EPCO

Hengxing Group. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type UPVC Pipe market is segmented into

Flange Interface

Three Links

Others Based on Application UPVC Pipe market is segmented into

Water Treatment

Irrigation