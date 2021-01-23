Latest News 2020: Freight Transport Management Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, CTSI, Accenture, Descartes, etc. | InForGrowth

Freight Transport Management Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Freight Transport Management market for 2020-2025.

The “Freight Transport Management Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Freight Transport Management industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

CTSI

Accenture

Descartes

DSV

HighJump Software

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

SNCF Logistics. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring System

Freight Mobility Solution

Warehouse Management System

Freight 3PL Solutions On the basis of the end users/applications,

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Consumer & Retail