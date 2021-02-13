Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment market in its latest report titled, “Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global non-destructive testing equipment market was valued at USD 4,779 million in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 7,635.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market: GE Measurement & Control, Olympus Corporation, Magnaflux, YXLON, Nikon Metrology NV, Zetec, Mistras, karl deutsch, Proceq, Sonatest, Union, Dndt, Huari, Aolong, Zhongke Innovation, Quanrui, Hongxu, Siui, IDEA, Runqi and Others.

Industry News:

– October 2019 – Intertek announced the expansion of its corrosion testing at its Sharjah Laboratory Complex, which assists clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Egypt. The upgrade and expansion of the Sharjah facility allow Intertek to offer enhanced local services in a laboratory devoted to the testing of corrosion inhibitors under highly sour conditions; for example, fluids containing high levels of corrosive hydrogen sulfide (H2S).

– July 2019- Applus+ RTD in Germany was planning to deliver non-destructive testing (NDT) for the construction of a new chemical plant for Covestro. Applus+ RTD is expected to provide services, including NDT on piping, new construction, and work during the assembly phase of the project. In view of the tight schedule, Applus+ is partnering with the UK company, SafeRad Ltd, whose qualified system allows for radiographic techniques to be used with a minimum of radiographic exposure. Radiographic Testing (RT) can be performed during day and night shifts, in parallel with the work of the piping companies.

Market Overview:

The introduction of stringent government safety regulations across different regions, due to an increase in failure incidents and the need for extending the life of aging infrastructure, is compelling the industries to employ testing across their manufacturing cycles.

– The need for maintenance optimization for efficient operations and quality/safety assurance is further helping the adoption of NDT testing equipment. Moreover, factors, such as safety, increased service intervals, reducing tolerance to disruption, small emission targets, and innovative materials have further contributed to the rising demand for NDT techniques in the aerospace and defense sectors.

– The Non-destructive testing equipment emerged as an essential part of every industrial toolbox. Building welded structures or industrial plants without NDT would be synonymous to building without cleaning or measuring or welding. Maintaining aircraft, refineries, or rotating equipment without NDT would be like maintaining without lubrication or checking for corrosion or tightness.

