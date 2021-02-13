Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of potential Wrongdoing

An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Celsion Corporation.

Investors who are current long term investors in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: CLSN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Celsion Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CLSN stocks, concerns whether certain Celsion directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges thatthe Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendants had significantly overstated the efficacy of ThermoDox, that the foregoing significantly diminished the approval and commercialization prospects for ThermoDox, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, and an investor advocacy group, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon. sadasd

