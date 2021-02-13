Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Dicing Equipment market in its latest report titled, “Dicing Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Dicing Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Dicing Equipment Market: EV Group, Lam Research Corporation, DISCO Corporation, Plasma-Therm, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Advanced Dicing Technologies, SPTS Technologies, Suzhou Delphi Laser, Panasonic, Tokyo Seimitsu and Others.

Industry News:

– Oct 2019 – Panasonic is teaming up with IBM Japan to improve the semiconductor manufacturing process. The companies collaboratively develop and markets a new high-value-added system to optimize the overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) of customers semiconductor manufacturing processes and to realize high-quality manufacturing.

Market Overview:

Principal factors encouraging the growth of this market include the growing demand for smart cards, RFID technology, and automotive power ICs, increasing consumer electronics market, an increase in the number of factories, and the inclination of miniaturization and technology migration.

– The dicing equipment market is getting traction due to the inclusion of microelectronics across consumer electronics. The need for technologies such as MEMS devices and power devices are encouraging demand for thin wafers. Additionally, this demand supports the demand for better manufacturing processes, which is a critical phase in the ultra-thin wafer manufacturing processes.

– Driven by the rising demand for secure access and identification solutions in the telecommunication, payment, government, and transportation sectors, smart cards have experienced a significant increase in their usage, therefore boosting the dicing equipment market’s growth. For example, according to the Office of National Statistics (UK), the country’s manufacturers of smart cards witnessed sales of GBP 2.2 million in 2018.

– India is making accelerated strides in bridging the digital payments divide. The new directive from the Finance Ministry advising banks to issue Near-Field Communication (NFC)-enabled contactless credit and debit cards could be an impetus in the correct direction. These factors drive the use of wireless technology, such as RFID, in smart cards, thereby creating a need for thin wafers, thus fueling market growth.

– Furthermore, the increasing electronic components in a vehicle or an automobile is a key driver, particularly in hybrid and electric cars, due to the consumer demand for constant connectivity. According to estimates from Wedbush Securities, Tesla already received 650,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck in 2020, which is scheduled to hit the roads in late 2021.

– The automotive industry’s push to deliver autonomous and electric vehicles in the next decade is also driving the growth for the market studied. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook, electric passenger car sales rose to 2.1 million in 2019, making the global stock to 7.2 million electric and plug-in hybrid passenger cars.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

China to Hold a Major Market Share of the Market

– The growing adoption of smart electronic devices is encouraging manufacturing prospects. Necessary incorporation of electronics in automotive applications is one of the principal drivers driving the growth of the China Dicing Equipment Market.

– The integration of artificial intelligence, IoT, and connected devices across multiple end-use verticals is anticipated to encourage the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the projection period. China has grown a global manufacturing centre with the presence of various manufacturing industries.

– As semiconductor supply chains begin changing due to the US-China trade conflict, India is leveraging the benefit. According to stats from the United Nations Comtrade database, annual IC imports into India in 2018 jumped by 281% to USD 8 billion.

– According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) and SIA Estimates, the Asia Pacific region, which includes markets like China, has surpassed all other regional markets in sales, as electronic equipment production shifted to the area. It has multiplied in size since then – from USD 39.8 billion in 2001 to over USD 282 billion in 2018.

