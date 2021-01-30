Evora Transitions to ServiceNow’s Specialist Partner Program dfffffffff

Evora IT Solutions today announced its transition to the ServiceNow Specialist Partner Program segment. Evora supports ServiceNow customers to accelerate their digital transformations.

Evora is a source for innovative digital maintenance and field service solutions based on best practices, real-life scenarios, and leading-edge technologies. Evora is accelerating digital transformation with the following engagements, thereby specialized in scalable and robust integrations:

• ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM),

• HR Service Delivery (HRSD),

• IT Service Management (ITSM),

• Field Service Management,

• IT Operations Management (ITOM) and

• Now Platform App Engine.

One of Evora’s present projects in this field was the development of an app, which is used by local customer service organizations to order services and support, enabling system specific material, software & license ordering on demand.

“2020 has been a strong year for Evora’s growing ServiceNow practice. Sooner than expected we achieved Specialist Partner status with backing from our clients and our experienced ServiceNow teams. We are now looking forward to continue this journey and achieve many more milestones in 2021.” explains Christian Bartels, CEO and one of the founders of Evora.

Evora’s transition to the Specialist segment recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Evora’s level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

