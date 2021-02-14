Scottsdale Man Suing Las Vegas Hypnotist Over Injury 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — What happened in Vegas is coming to a courtroom soon.

A Scottsdale man, Kevin Casselbury, has filed a lawsuit against Las Vegas hypnotist Marc Savard, claiming he was injured while under hypnosis at a February 2019 show.

Planet Hollywood, where Savard performs his act, Miracle Mile Shops, V Theater Group and David Saxe Productions were all listed as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in Clark County’s 8th Judicial Court District on Feb. 3.

When reached by email, Savard told Patch he had not seen the claim and could not comment at this time. None of the other defendants responded to Patch’s requests for comment.

Casselbury has retained Las Vegas personal injury attorney Leila Hale to argue his case.

In a statement to Patch, Tina Jarchow, a spokesperson for Hale Injury Law told Patch that tourists deserve to feel safe while visiting Las Vegas.

“We love and support our community and want our local economy to thrive,” she said. “Locals and visitors alike deserve to feel safe and confident when they enjoy entertainment at the various establishments and venues in Las Vegas. We advocate for injured people—and in so doing, we also elevate the standards of our great city.”

According to the complaint, which was obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Casselbury attended a 2019 performance of the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis Show at Planet Hollywood, which has been produced since 2007. The show sees audience members volunteer to be put under hypnosis for the crowd.

Savard, the complaint claims, failed to warn Casselbury that ‘an unreasonably dangerous condition existed’ in the theater. As a result, Casselbury said he was forced to undergo $47,000 in medical care and treatments for an unknown injury. The complaint does not detail how he was injured while hypnotized.

“Defendants negligently failed to control, supervise and maintain the premises inside the theater, which resulted in Mr. Casselbury’s injuries,” Hale wrote.

