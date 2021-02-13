Currently, China is the world’s largest producer of electricity. The energy demand of the country is expected to increase, thereby provoking the growth of energy production. NDT application in the fossil fuel segment dominates the market but is slowly expected to shift toward the nuclear and renewable segments. China is the largest consumer and importer of oil and gas in the world, after the United States.

– The country’s rising demand for cleaner sources of energy is a major contributor to the weakening oil demand, in the country. China is also the world’s top market for electric vehicles. The Chinese government is said to be working on a plan to implement a ban on vehicles powered by fossil fuels, similar to France and the United Kingdom, which announced that they would ban the sale of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, by 2040.

– India has the fifth largest power generation capacity in the world. The country ranks third globally in terms of electricity production. In May 2018, India ranked 4th in the Asia Pacific region out of 25 nations on an index that measures their overall power. Electricity production in India reached 108.90 Billion Units (BU) in April 2019. This implies that the current demand for NDT is dominated by the fossil fuel sector, with nuclear energy-based NDT equipment slowly gaining momentum.

– With the Indian aviation sector witnessing a surge in consumption, supported by growing incomes and increasing affordability, the industrial consumption of the NDT equipment is expected to witness substantial growth, over the forecast period.

– Singapore accounts for more than 25% of the Asia-Pacific MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) market, with more than 100 aerospace companies catering the demand for aviation-related services. Leading companies, such as Singapore Technologies and SIA Engineering Company carry, out the nose to tail MRO services, thereby contributing to large-scale adoption of NDT equipment, in this segment.

– Indonesia offers opportunities for NDT equipment in the fossil fuel segment, as it is the dominant contributor to electricity production in the country. NDT is suitable for the inspection of pressurized pipelines, boilers, and exhaust systems. There are more than 133 CPP and 7 GPP operational, in the country which is further bolstering the growth of the Indonesian segment, over the forecast period.

