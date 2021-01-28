Fashion and Music Mogul Warchyld Announces New Spring Line for 2021

After His Music Video Release, Warchyld Quickly Delivers New Streetwear Designs.

Philadelphia, PA – USA | January 27, 2021 — After his successful return to music in January of 2021 with a hit music video release with Love & Hip Hop’s Mariahlynn, Warchyld is feeding the appetite of his fashion fanbase this Spring. His clothing line, Wardrobe, is the number one streetwear clothing store in the city of Philadelphia and has just announced a new line set to release this March. The Spring line will feature all new hats, varsity jackets, backpacks, and bodysuits for the ladies.

2020 was a monumental year for Wardrobe which earned record retail and online sales and received tremendous support from his fellow hip hop legends. Jadakiss performed in Wardrobe’s signature baseball cap, Styles P stopped by the retail store, and he gifted 50 Cent with a custom backpack which was seen on 50’s website.

Warchyld entered the scene with his 2012 hit record “The Honeymoon”, featuring Slim of 112. The success of his new music landed Warchyld a dozen music magazine covers and a spot on the Billboard charts, just below renowned artists such as Drake and Yo Gotti. His popularity continued to grow when he opened for DMX at a sold-out Live Nation concert and his music was heard on every major FM station including Power 99 and Hot 97. War went on to callab with major artists such as Capone of CNN, Mistah F.A.B and Styles P.

The next move for War was in television, his music was used on countless Reality TV shows such as Paris Hilton’s The World According to Paris, Girlfriend Confidential: LA on Oxygen, and MTV’s Caged. He scored exclusive sit-down interviews with DK Kay Slay on Shade 45, The Source Magazine, and a major BET Network interview with Angela Yee of The Breakfast Club.

His 2015 documentary The Price of Fame was sponsored by Hip Hop mogul 50 Cent’s SMS Audio Headphone company and legendary clothing brand Pelle Pelle who has made Warchyld a brand ambassador ever since. In 2019, He opened a retail store in Philadelphia which sells all of his original clothing and footwear designs called Wardrobe. The store was featured on NBC and has been showcased by countless celebrities including Allen Iverson and 50 Cent.

