Wearable Computing Devices Market 2021 Technology Advancement

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Wearable Computing Devices market in its latest report titled, “Wearable Computing Devices Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global wearable computing devices market accounted for 210.2 million units in 2020, and it is expected to reach 618.74 million units by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Wearable Computing Devices Market: Fitbit Inc., Garmin, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Adidas AG, Nike Inc. and Others.

– May 2020 – Garmin announced the quatix 6X Solar, the latest addition to its new marine GPS smartwatch series, featuring a transparent solar charging display that uses the sun’s energy for extending the battery life. As the first Garmin marine-centric GPS smartwatch offering solar charging, the quatix 6X Solar combines all of the features of Garmin’s fenix 6X Pro Solar with specialization in boating, fishing, cruising, and sailing capabilities, so that users can spend more time on the water.

– Jan 2020 – Nuheara, the smart-hearing company, launched its IQbuds2 MAX earbuds. This product has a hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature and unique features for personalizing and enhancing the wearer’s soundscape. Moreover, this product allows users to fine-tune their sound environment.

