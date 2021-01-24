Covid-19 Impact on Coffee Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Analysis

Global Coffee Market is Expected to demonstrate a Significant Growth rate During the Forecast Period owing to Rapid Urbanization and Rising Per Capita disposable income of consumers in Trying new Beverages.

The frequent innovations in the product variety by the industry players are anticipated to push the global coffee industry during the review period. For instance, manufacturers have launched products like coffee pods, coffee premixes, and coffee capsules in order to meet the increasing demand for convenience food. With the increasing consumption of coffee across the world, the market is likely to flourish. Coffee is one of the most widely consumed and demanding beverages in the world. Regions like North America holds a huge market share where around 71% of the total population consumes coffee daily.

Global Covid-19 Impact on Coffee Market is projected to garner USD 102,279.2 Million during the forecast period (2018-2023). Global Covid-19 Impact on Coffee Market is likely to demonstrate 4.32% CAGR owing to the increased consumption of coffee across the world. A beverage with widespread consumption in the world, coffee has been through several changes and innovation over the past years. Coffee is prepared by brewing processed or roasted coffee seeds. The two major varieties used in the production of coffee are Robusta and Arabica.

On the flip side, fluctuating prices of coffee beans are likely to impact the market growth adversely. Coffee is one of the highly traded commodities in the world and is rising rapidly both in producing and non-producing regions. The climatic change affects the productivity can also act as a growth deterrent.

Major Key Players

are TCHIBO Coffee International Ltd. (U.K.), Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), The Coca Cola Company (U.S.), Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel),

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Jacobs DOUWE Egberts (The Netherlands), Starbucks Corporation (U.S.), The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.) and Unilever PLC (U.K.)