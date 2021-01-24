Global Cognitive Services Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: IBM, Microsoft, Google, AWS, Baidu, etc. | InForGrowth

Global Cognitive Services Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Cognitive Services Market.

the global Cognitive Services market

Impact of COVID-19: Cognitive Services Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cognitive Services industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cognitive Services market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Cognitive Services market

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Cognitive Services Market Report are

IBM

Microsoft

Google

AWS

Baidu

Nuance Communications

Qualcomm Technologies

SAS

Apple

TCS

Nokia

Expert System

Verbio Technologies

Softweb Solutions

Folio3 Software

Fusion Informatics

Inbenta

Cognitivescale

Ipsoft. Based on type, The report split into

Machine learning and deep learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP). Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecommunication

Government and education

Manufacturing