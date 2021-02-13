Jazz vs Bucks Live streams Reddit Free: Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Game How To Watch Online anywhere

Complete guide to watch Prada Cup final live stream online. Racing in America’s Cup challenger final will begin Saturday between Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK. Here you can also know the Schedule, TV coverage, start time, odds, and how to watch.

Date: Feb 13 – Feb 22, 2021.

Feb 13 – Feb 22, 2021. Time: 9 p.m ET (everyday)

9 p.m ET (everyday) TV Channel: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Live Stream: Prada Cup Official Youtube

Preview of Prada Cup Final

Racing in the America’s Cup challenger final will begin Saturday between Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK, teams with a recent history of antagonism and a shared desire to guide the future of the historic sailing event.

Bad blood exists between the teams after Italy’s Luna Rossa successfully protested against the British team’s use of a sail control system early in the regatta, which was found to be outside competition rules.

Luna Rossa’s protest cost Team UK $5,000 and means that the British team enters the first-to-seven-win Prada Cup final effectively with one strike against it. A second rule breach likely will result in the team being disqualified from a race — a costly penalty in a 13-race series.

What is the Prada Cup Final?

The Prada Cup final is the selection race series which will determine which of the challenger teams will take on defenders Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America’s Cup match in March. It consists of four round robins of three races each, a seven races semi-final and 13 races final between the two leading teams. Each win gets one point.

How to watch Prada Cup Final Live on TV

Fans of the America’s Cup all around the world will be able to enjoy Prada Cup final coverage via all forms of media on every screen in 2021. The primary objective of the live broadcast of the Prada Cup final is to make this the most viewed and accessible competition. To ensure both the most accessible and most complete live and highlights coverage from broadcasters in well over 195 territories, the 36th America’s Cup has partnered with free-to-air and pay networks.

TV Coverage Guide

Every race of the Prada Cup Final will be shown live on Sky Sports, normally Sky Sports Mix. The BBC will be also be showing the semi-final and final of the Prada Cup, as well as decisive race days during the America’s Cup match itself. The America’s Cup YouTube channel also has a live stream.

How to Watch Prada Cup 2021 Final Online for Free

Every Match and race of the Prada Cup Final presented by PRADA will be streamed live on Youtube, Facebook and americascup.com in almost every country around the world. The event official website will provide all the live content including onboard camera footage, Virtual Eye graphics, behind-the-scenes storytelling and more.

The fans will be able to follow the action in real-time on their computer, mobile or tablet without the need to download an app. Full replay of the races will be available on the americascup.com minutes after the end of the last race of the day.

How to Live Stream Prada Cup Final 2021 from Anywhere

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America’s Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

If you’re in Auckland, you can also head down to the America’s Cup Race Village at the Viaduct Marina, where there will be a stage and big screens to watch the action. The village operates from 10 am to 8 pm on race days and can be accessed through the main entrance at the beginning of Hobson Wharf.

There are also many options to view the action live around Auckland’s waterfront. Here are the best spots to watch the action.

Race officials will determine which course will be used on each racing day.

Race Schedule

The Prada Cup final will be a best of 13 series, with the winner moving on to challenge Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup match in March. There will be two races per race day of the Prada Cup final. The racing window for each race day will be around 4 pm-6 pm, with the first race of each day scheduled for 4.15 pm.

Feb 13: Race 1 and 2

Feb 14: Race 3 and 4

Feb 17: Race 5 and 6

Feb 19: Race 7 and 8

Feb 20: Race 9 and 10

Feb 21: Race 11 and 12

Feb 22: Race 13

Odds

Prada Cup final series winner:

Ineos Team UK – $1.50

Luna Rossa – $2.40

To win Race 1: