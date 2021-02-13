FREE WEBINAR | Italy’s Great Monuments: Pantheon and Arch of Cons

This free webinar will examine two of the greatest architectural marvels of Imperial Rome. The Pantheon is an ancient Roman temple that has been described as the most perfectly designed architectural monument in history, while the Arch of Constantine marked the beginning of the rise of Christianity in the Roman world and reflects the critical role that Emperor Constantine played in changing the world forever.

The webinar will include a 45-minute lecture followed by 15-minutes of Q&A.

To register, please click the event page URL under Event Details. This will take you to our website to register for the webinar. The Zoom link to join the webinar will be sent to you one day prior to the event and a reminder email 30 minutes prior.

Please be sure to add our address [email protected] to your contacts or to check your spam box to make sure that you are receiving our emails

