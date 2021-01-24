Malt Ingredients Market Research Report 2021

Malt Ingredients Market – Overview:

Malt ingredients have witnessed a substantial growth rate over the last few years. The growth of the malt ingredients market is anticipated to be driven by the various factors. Increasing massive growth of alcoholic beverages is expected to be the key factors for the increasing growth for malt ingredients. Among the alcoholic beverages, malt ingredients is used widely in the beer. Increasing beer production in the developing economies in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the sales of malt ingredients during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Apart from that, innovative products launched by the beer manufacturers are also positively impacting the growth of malt ingredients soon.

Malt ingredients offer decent flavor, color, sweetness, and low sucrose contents as a result the usage of the product is not restricted to the alcoholic beverages products. Malt ingredients are used massively as a raw material in the bakery products especially for the biscuits and cakes. Moreover, malt ingredients are used extensively in the infant formula & baby food which in turn accelerates the sales of malt ingredients during the forecast period.

Latest Industry Updates

April 2017 Cargill Incorporated has made a partnership with logistics provider Zuidnatie to transport barley, malt and other products in the manufacturing plant

Feb 2017 Axereal Group has built their new malt processing factory in Ethiopia

Oct 2016 Graincrop Limited has acquired Cryer Malt, the largest supplier of craft brewing ingredients in Australia & New Zealand. The acquisition will aid the organization to upsurge the presence in Australia & New Zealand.

Oct 2016 Soufflet Group acquired the Alwar malt plant in Rajasthan, India to increase the presence in India and other parts of eastern Asia

Global Malt Ingredients Market – Competitive Analysis

Market players in malt ingredients market are emphasizing in the merger & acquisition activities in order to upsurge the product portfolio of the company. Also, the manufacturers are also investing in the malt ingredients processing plant to increase the product portfolio.

The strategic sales plan of malt ingredients manufacturers include use of online channels for marketing. For that, key manufacturers are entering into a collaboration with the online channels in order to reach maximum customers and also to upsurge the brand value of the product. Key players in the malt ingredients market, is inclined to introduce new products in the market or to extend the product line of renowned product. Also, the company promotes their new products on social media in order to reach many customers. This promotional strategy aids to retain the existing the customers and also to acquire new customers. Also, the key manufacturers are focusing in the packaging of the malt ingredients. Today packaging is not only used to increase the shelf life of the product but also it aids to upsurge the brand value of the product.

The key players profiled in malt ingredients are Global Malt Gmbh & Co. KG., Cargill Inc, GrainCorp, Malteurop Group, Boortmalt, Soufflet Group, Ireks GmbH, Muntons PLC, and Simpsons Malt Ltd among many others.

Global Malt Ingredients Market – Regional Analysis

The global Malt Ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, Europe is estimated to account for the major market proportion in the year of 2017. The region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The major factors responsible for the growth of Europe malt ingredients market are increasing massive growth of alcoholic beverages especially the beer. Among the European countries, Western Europe shows high attractiveness among the manufacturers of malt ingredients due to the huge production of beer. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a maximum growth rate during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The growth of the malt ingredients market in Asia Pacific region is attributed to the various factors. Increasing massive sales of alcoholic beverages in the developing economies such as China, India is the significant factor for the rising growth of malt ingredients during the forecast period.

Global Malt Ingredients Market – Segments

Global Malt Ingredients Market has been divided into raw material, form, application, and region

Based on Raw Material: Barley, Wheat, Rye, and others

Based on Form: Dried, Fresh, Instant and others

Based on Application: Alcoholic Beverages, Baked Foods, Cereal Products, Confectioneries, Drink Mixes, Pharmaceuticals and others

