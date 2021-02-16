PROVIDENCE, RI — The Roger Williams Park Zoo family again expanded this month, with the arrival of quadruplet river otter pups. The four babies — two male, two female — “Squeezed their way into our hearts” Feb. 1, the zoo said in a statement.

The pups were born to mom Mishi and father Clyde, who died last April. Zookeepers have yet to decide on names for the new arrivals.

This is the second litter for Mishi, making her “a pro when it comes to caring and tending to her little ones.,” the zoo said. The pups will remain off-exhibit to the public for several more weeks as they continue to grow. Zoo staff check in on the babies daily, performing weigh-ins and making sure they look healthy.

One of four fuzzy new arrivals at the Roger Williams Park Zoo. (Courtesy RWP Zoo)

According to the zoo, the proud parents mated 11 months ago, but zoo staff didn’t confirm Mishi’s pregnancy until last month, using an ultrasound. This is due to a process called “delayed implantation,” meaning that fertilized eggs stops developing for eight to 10 months before implanting, usually in the late winter or early spring.

River otter pups usually open their eyes around one month of age, walk around six weeks and start to swim around the eight-week mark.

