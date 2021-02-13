These fibers help move waste products through the body, lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol, reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease, and maintain weight.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

• Functional foods & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal feed

• Others (bakery, confectionery, processed foods, and personal care products)

By Source

• Fruits & vegetables

• Cereals & grains

• Nuts & seeds

By Type

• Inulin

• Polydextrose

• Pectin

• Beta-glucan

Company Profiles

• Grain Millers, Inc.

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Lonza Group AG

• Nexira SAS

• Roquette Frères

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Dietary Fibers Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

• Market overview and growth analysis

• Import and export overview

• Volume analysis

• Current market trends and future outlook

• Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

• North america market size and/or volume

• Latin america market size and/or volume

• Europe market size and/or volume

• Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

• Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key questions answered by lighting control system market report

• What was the Dietary Fibers Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

• What will be the cagr of lighting control system market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

• Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? how these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

• Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the lighting control system market was the market leader in 2018?

• Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

