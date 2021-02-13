Abu Dhabi, UAE, 13th February 2021 – The successful partnership between UAE-based Milanion Group and Athens-based Aegean Projects has proven to deliver on the MOU agreement signed less than 90 days ago. Although many MOU’s never amount to much past the signing stage, this partnership has found a ‘sweet spot’ combining world-class technology with agile delivery and cost savings.

Whilst bound by client confidentiality, Aegean Projects CEO, Vassilis Hatzigiannis said, “We are proud to announce the delivery of the Unmanned Surface Vessel conversion of the 6.8m RHIB to the Army of a NATO and EU Member State”. He added, “Our specialist teams worked around the clock to ensure the tight delivery deadline (3 months) was met on time and within budget, despite the strict and unpredictable COVID-19 restrictions”.

USV’s are a proven cost-effective method to add force multipliers to a fleet while removing personnel from dull, dirty, and dangerous situations. The USV can be configured to loiter, patrol, report and, if required, to intercept other marine traffic.

“We hit the ground running with our partnership with Aegean Projects and are already generating interest from prospective clients about unmanned land and sea vessel projects in Europe and further afield” said, Milanion Group CEO, Davinder Dogra.

About Milanion

Milanion Group LLC is a leader in the design, development and manufacture of unmanned autonomous technologies and platforms for land and sea vessels. Working in consultation with, and feedback from end-users in the Defence, Civil Defence, Security and Fire and Rescue sectors, we deliver UGV and USV capability solutions that put personnel out of harm’s way and exceed the high standards set for the planning and execution of mission-critical applications. Milanion can respond, execute, and adjust at speed; to develop and deliver robust world-class unmanned autonomous solutions, within budget and on time to meet changing client needs.

https://www.force11.org/article/live-free-italy-vs-england-live-stream-online-tv-coverage-six-nations-2021-0

https://www.force11.org/article/live-free-england-vs-italy-live-free-stream-online-tv-channel-six-nations-2021

https://www.force11.org/article/watch-england-vs-italy-free-live-stream-watch-six-nations-2021-online

https://www.force11.org/article/live-tv-italy-vs-england-live-stream-six-nations-2021-rugby-online-2021

https://www.force11.org/article/rugby-tv-england-vs-italy-live-stream-reddit-free-six-nations-online-tv

https://www.force11.org/article/eng-v-ita-england-vs-italy-live-streaming-2021-six-nations-match-online-free

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/