Global Identity Access Management Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Identity Access Management Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Identity Access Management market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Identity Access Management industry. Growth of the overall Identity Access Management market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Identity Access Management Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Identity Access Management industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Identity Access Management market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Identity Access Management market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Provisioning

Single Sign-On

Advanced Authentication

Audit

Compliance

& Governance

Directory Services

Password Management Identity Access Management market segmented on the basis of Application:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and CPG

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

CA Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Dell EMC

NetIQ Corporation

Okta

Inc.

Hitachi ID Systems

Inc.

SailPoint Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Inc.