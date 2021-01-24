Latest News 2020: Satellite Communication Services Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, China Satcom, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Satellite Communication Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Satellite Communication Services market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Satellite Communication Services industry. Growth of the overall Satellite Communication Services market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Satellite Communication Services Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Satellite Communication Services industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Satellite Communication Services market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Satellite Communication Services market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Satellite Communication Services market segmented on the basis of Application:

Merchant Shipping

Transport

Maritime vessels

Governments

Leisure Vessels The major players profiled in this report include:

Intelsat

SES

Eutelsat

Telesat

China Satcom

SKY Perfect JSAT Group

AsiaSat

Optus

Hellas Sat

Hisposat

Inmarsat

Globecomm Systems

Iridium Communications

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Hughes Network Systems

KVH Industries

Viasat

Harris Caprock Communications

VT Idirect