Decorative Concrete Market Expected to Grow at 15.4 Billion rubel vao vuta vai

Latest research report on “Decorative Concrete Market” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global decorative concrete market size is projected to grow from USD 15.4 billion in 2020 to USD 20.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.This report spread across 175 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 141 Tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Decorative Concrete Market:

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

• DuPont (US)

• Heidelberg Cement AG (Germany)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• 3M Company (US)

• Sika AG (Switzerland)

• RPM International Inc. (US)

• The Sherwin Williams Company (US)

• PPG Industries Inc. (US)

• Huntsman International LLC (US)

• Arkema SA (France)

• Ultratech Cement Limited (India)

• Boral Limited (Australia)

The polished concrete segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Polished concrete in the form of flooring has become the preferred choice due to its high gloss finish and esthetic appeal. It is used as an alternative to marble, granite, tile, linoleum, or coated concrete, as it is cost-effective and can sustain high foot traffic.

Driveways & sidewalks is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the decorative concrete market. Decorative concrete has become one the popular choices in driveways and sidewalks; stamped or stained type of decorative concrete is often used in driveways and sidewalks. It is relatively maintenance-free and requires minimal maintenance to maintain the color and texture of the walkway.

