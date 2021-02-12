TWO NEW FLAVOR-PACKED QUESADILLAS NOW AVAILABLE AT KWIK CHEK/TXB Dog; Tortoise Recovers

These mouthwatering, limited-time quesadillas are available now through March 31, 2021 at participating Kwik Chek/TXB locations, and join the menu alongside the fan-favorite beef fajita quesadilla.

Chorizo Egg and Cheese Quesadilla

Available for breakfast from open to 10:30 a.m., the Chorizo Egg and Cheese quesadilla is the perfect on-the-go breakfast, made with savory chorizo, fresh-cracked eggs and melty cheese, grilled perfectly between a buttery tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese Quesadilla

Available for lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. to close, the Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese quesadilla takes two beloved foods and combines them to create a delicious and craveable menu item, with spicy, breaded buffalo chicken and tried and true mac and cheese.

“At Kwik Chek/TXB, all food is made to order on-site, with fresh and wholesome ingredients,” said Jimmy Crowder, Head of Menu Innovation at Kwik Chek/TXB. “I love dreaming up menu items you wouldn’t expect from your average convenience store, and these quesadillas definitely fall in that category.”

In addition to the new menu items, the Kwik Chek/TXB kwikcard Rewards program allows customers to earn points when they purchase fresh-made food from a Kwik Check location, which can be used for cash inside the store or at the gas pump. Guests can earn four loyalty points with every food item purchased, which equals four cents off at the pump.

In 2020, Kwik Chek announced a plan to rebrand all store locations to Texas Born (TXB), with construction on four stores already underway, to emphasize the Texas roots and values which the brand was built upon.

To learn more about Kwik Chek/TXB, visit www.kwikchek.com.

In 2020, Kwik Chek announced a plan to rebrand all store locations to TXB, with construction on four stores already underway, to emphasize the Texas roots and values which the brand was built upon. Kwik Chek/TXB Food Stores is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas and is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores and quick food operations. With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, Kwik Chek/TXB serves more than 4,000 items, including fresh-made food, cold drinks and grab-and-go snacks. TXB is big city, open country and everything in between, with a line of private label products including jerky, trail mix, water, coffee and more. With our motto, "Leave 'Em Better," we are continually looking for ways to give our guests the highest quality of service and products.

That’s no easy feat for anyone, but 19-year-old Seth Morano’s quotes have been featured in each of the last four years of the Embracing Our Differences competition, for artists who use their art to evoke social change.

The selection is especially poignant for Morano, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. Morano told Patch he doesn’t focus on his status as “the disabled kid at school with CP” but on the social justice and civil rights issues. This year, his quotes were informed by the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s death with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck.

“A better society is not a creation, but a collaboration,” he wrote in one of the featured quotes. Another read: “Brutality against one is an assault on us all.” By Tiffany Razzano for Sarasota Patch

(Photo courtesy of Jennifer Morano)

Below, read a dozen more inspirational stories from Patch editors Across America.

‘Crazy’ Cat Lady, Tree Climber, Village Or 3

In Oak Lawn, Illinois, a few days ago, Steve Tischer’s neighbor told his daughter a cat was stuck in the highest branches of a tree in the family’s yard. No one knows quite how long the gray and white tabby had been up there clinging to branches, and it took the combined efforts of the homeowner, a “crazy” cat lady, a professional tree climber and a village — or two or three villages — to bring the cat to safety on the ground. By Lorraine Swanson for Oak Lawn Patch

(Photo courtesy of Steve Tischer)

A Village Or 3 Helped Here, Too

There were some aching hearts and worried brows around Doreen Clark’s Greenport, New York, home Monday when a massive nor’easter blew in. Peaches, the family’s old and deaf dog, hadn’t been feeling well for the past few days, which was worrisome in itself, but when she didn’t come back after being let out in the morning to do her business, anxiety turned to real fear that Peaches wouldn’t make it through the blizzard. The village that Facebook built helped bring Peaches home. By Lisa Finn for North Fork Patch

(Photo courtesy of Doreen Clark)

Why He Saved The Bunny

Usually, when someone accidentally leaves something behind at Joe Prestejohn’s ice cream shop, he tucks it in the lost-and-found box under the counter. But when he found a well-loved stuffed bunny, he knew it was “a very important snuggle for someone.” He posted about it on his Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant Facebook page, but weeks passed with no response. So he posted again, showing the bunny before a bowl of ice cream. Still no response. “Maybe the new bunny can become the mascot,” Prestejohn said. “Next week’s flavor will be carrot cake that’s for sure.” By Jenna Fisher for Newton Patch

