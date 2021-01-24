Global Fragrance and Perfume Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2025

Summary – A new market study, “COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Fragrance and Perfume Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Fragrance and Perfume market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fragrance and Perfume industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fragrance and Perfume market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fragrance and Perfume market covered in Chapter 12:

Guerlain

Coty, Inc.

Versace Perfumes and Colognes

Kering SA

Este Lauder Companies, Inc.

Inter Parfums, Inc.

Beaute Prestige International

Prada

Clarins Fragrance Group

Puig Beauty & Fashion Group S.L

L’oreal SA

Lancme Paris

O Boticrio

Falic Fashion Group

Euroitalia SRL

Calvin Klein Inc.

CREED

Hermes International

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Zino Davidoff Group

Avon Products, Inc.

Burberry Group Plc

LVMH Group

Gucci Group NV

Yves Saint Laurent

Cacharel

Givenchy

Revlon, Inc.

Moschino Perfumes and Colognes

Chanel SA

Cartier Perfumes and Colognes

Bulgari Parfums

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fragrance and Perfume market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Perfume

Deodorants

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fragrance and Perfume market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Specialty Retail Stores

Multi-Retail Stores

Online & Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

