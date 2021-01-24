Global Active Protection System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the active protection system market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the active protection system market, by segmenting it based on by end user, by platform, by system type and regional demand. Active protection system (APS) is considered as advanced defense system of any military sector. This system is capable of interrupting and shooting down threats such as rocket propelled grenades and anti-tank missiles. The active protection technology uses radar and sensors, fire control technology, computer processing, target and knock down and ATGMs or Anti Tank Guided Missiles. The increase in adoption of active protection system in combat vehicles has been the trending factor for driving the growth of the market during the projection period of 2017-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by end user, by platform and by system type.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global active protection system market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the active protection system market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the active protection system market.

The report provides the size of the active protection system market in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global active protection system market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for active protection system has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for active protection system in each application for its respective functions. The active protection system market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from active protection system applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the active protection system market, split into regions. Based on, platform, by system type, and end user, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for active protection system. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of active protection system several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Aselsan A.S., Airbus Group, Raytheon Company, KBM Group LLC, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems ltd., Safran Electronics & Defense and Navistar International Corporation.

The global active protection system market has been segmented into:

Global Active Protection System Market: By End User

• Defense

• Homeland Security

Global Active Protection System Market: By Platform

• Land-Based

o Light Protected Vehicles (LPV)

o Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

o Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV)

o Armored Personal Carrier (APC)

o Main Battle Tank (MBT)

o Amphibious Armored Vehicle (AAV)

• Airborne

o Fighter Aircraft

o Special Mission Aircraft

o Helicopters

o Others

• Naval

o Frigates

o Aircraft Carriers

o Destroyers

o Submarine

o Others

Global Active Protection System Market: By System Type

• Electro-optics Jammers

• Radar Decoy

• Directed Energy

• Infrared Decoy

• Missile/Rocket Based

• Light Weapon Vehicles

Global Active Protection System Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Russia

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Israel

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

