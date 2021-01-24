Global Smart Lighting Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global smart lighting market report based on application, software and service, light source, communication technology, and type.

By type, the global smart lighting market is segmented into lighting control and fixtures smart bulbs.

By light source, the global smart lighting market is segmented into HD light source, fluorescent light source, LED light source, & another light source.

Also Read: https://justpaste.it/5b0zf

By communication technology, the global smart lighting market is segmented into wireless communication technologies and wired communication technologies. Of these, wired communication technologies will lead the market over the forecast period.

By software and service, the global smart lighting market is segmented into service into lighting as a service and smartphone applications.

By application, the global smart lighting market is segmented into outdoor lighting and indoor lighting. Of these, outdoor lighting will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Also Read: https://techfuturemrfr.blogspot.com/2021/01/smart-lighting-market-leading-growth.html

Key Players

Prominent players profiled in the global smart lighting market report include Digital Lumens, Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Industries, Inc. (Ireland), CREE, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Legrand S.A. (France), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Osram Licht AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (U.S.), and Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (The Netherlands), among others.

Also Read: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894436/0/en/Analytics-as-a-Service-Market-is-Expected-To-Reach-USD-30-billion-by-2023-Global-Analytics-as-a-Service-Market-Forecasted-to-Observe-an-Enormous-Growth.html

Various factors are propelling the global smart lighting market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include increasing awareness regarding energy savings among governments and consumers across the globe, availability of lights with smart devices, increasing adoption of LEDs and decreasing cost, the trend for smart city projects in the developing economies, and the launch of integrated lighting control systems. Additional factors adding market growth include demand for intelligent street lighting systems, demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, advances in wireless communication technology, and the emergence of internet of things technology for smart lighting.

Also Read: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/13/1822376/0/en/Aircraft-Seating-Market-Analysis-by-Seat-Type-Aircraft-Type-Fit-and-Region-North-America-to-Steer-Aircraft-Seating-Industry.html

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Also Read: https://communalnews.com/passive-authentication-market-identifies-a-great-cagr/

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/