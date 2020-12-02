Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market size Record Sturdy Growth size 2026

Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market was valued US$ 341.20 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US $ 442.30 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.30 % during a forecast period.

Portable Mini Fridges offers features such as low energy usage, and less space, boost consumers to replace their conventional refrigerators with portable mini fridges portable mini fridges. Consumers can set them up wherever they want instantly after purchase. Light in weight is a key asset of mini fridges. Travelers can move around for long and short trips with these fridges. Portable mini fridges are also called travel mini fridges.

Increasing requirement for cold storage in commercial vehicles and rising demand for smart & energy-saving home appliances among consumers is one of the dominant factor driving the portable mini fridge market. The evolution of hospitality industry majorly drives the demand for portable mini fridge market.

Limitations in refrigeration efficiency and limited opportunity in residential space are limiting the growth in the Europe portable mini fridges market.

In the commercial application, portable mini fridges are used for cooling purposes in road & commercial vehicles, tugboats & transport boats, caravans and other commercial places, such as hotels, restaurants, offices.

Retro and colorful designs in residential portable mini fridges are the latest trending in the Europe portable mini fridge market. Design and color have become important factors that encouragement the consumers’ purchasing decisions for these appliances.

Mini-refrigerators are also used for medical applications. They are progressively used for the storage and transport of medicines and vaccines by diabetes clinics, state and county health departments, medical laboratories, immunization clinics.

Portable mini fridges find use in recreational vehicles, commercial and passenger vehicles, marine cruises, and leisure yachts, and in the residential segment, where they are used by people who plan frequent outdoor short and long trips for camping, fishing, and other recreational activities.

Based on the type, 2 – 2.9 cu ft portable mini fridges segment is expected to dominate the Europe portable mini fridges market owing to increase in demand from customers who travel broadly as well as from urban occupants who live by themselves in small apartments.

Technical advancements and modern lifestyle coupled with an embracing of smart and energy-saving home appliances are the key factors driving the growth of the portable mini fridge market in UK country. Increasing the hospitality industry in the European countries boosts the demand for portable mini fridges. Higher visibility of portable mini fridge offerings in numerous retail distribution channels and customer engagement on camping websites and social media is enhancing the demand for portable mini fridges.

Key profiled and analysed in the report

Scope of the report for Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market

Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market, by Type

Less than 1 cu ft

1 – 1.9 cu ft

2 – 2.9 cu ft

3 – 3.9 cu ft

4 – 5 cu ft

Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market, by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe.

Key Players in Europe Portable Mini Fridges Market

Dometic Group AB (Publ)

Smeg S.P.A

Signature (LG Electronics)

Caldura

Rubiks Cube (Husky International)

Chillquiet

Igenix

Danby

GE Appliances

Haier Inc.

