Global Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Market Snapshot

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is viewed as a unique technology and is primarily used in media applications. The global market for ACR is set to register a strong growth over the next couple of years. The market is currently valued at over USD 1000 Mn and this figure is expected to grow to USD 4,507.2 Mn by the year 2023. Electronic goods such as smartphones, tablets and televisions are being integrated with content recognition features where ACR plays an important role. ACR allows applicatio

ns to identify a content element within a close distance. Advances in watermark technology and fingerprinting technology have made ACR more efficient, making it capable of facilitating seamless interlinking of applications, content, devices, and viewers. ACR is likely to find tremendous opportunities in next-generation interactive applications. Many of the companies specializing in display and TV technology are aiming to leverage ACR features in order to create ACR-driven viewing experiences.

Report Overview

This MRFR report offers detailed insights into the market opportunities for automotive content recognition (ACR) that are likely to arise in the near future. It also includes a five-year (2018-2023) revenues forecast of global ACR market. Future prospect of the technology and application opportunities are also discussed in the report. The scope of the discussion also covers different ACR technologies such as passive fingerprinting, speech recognition, and digital watermarks. Broadcasting industry, advertising, media & entertainment, industrial, gaming, consumer electronics, and education were identified as the prominent end use application areas for ACR. The data provided in the report is based on analysis of global ACR market, which covers Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Report Coverage

Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and Porter’s five forces analysis of the market.

Arcsoft, Inc. (US), Digimarc Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), ACR Cloud (US), Audible Magic Corporation (US), Clarifai Inc. (US), Enswers, Inc. (South Korea), Beatgrid Media B.V. (The Netherlands), Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (US).

Research Methodology

Incorporation of qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry provide a detailed information outlook to MRFR’s report. Thorough analysis of market landscape is imbibed through entailment of primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare cutting-edge and insightful reports which can be employed by stakeholders for business advantage. In addition to analyzing current and historical market trends, market statics are unveiled through extensive primary research which consists of structured interactions with key level executives and participants across the value chain. Primary research is supplemented with a host of secondary sources including whitepapers, news releases, articles, annual reports, SEC financial filings, etc. to reach to concrete conclusions on the market. To validate the sanctity of the information provided in the reports, top-down and bottom-up approaches are adopted which are intricately designed to ensure compliance with proprietary standards along with providing a holistic perspective on the market.

Other Description

Market Denomination- USD Million

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- From 2018 to 2023

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for ACR

By Technology

Passive Fingerprinting

Speech Recognition

Digital Watermarks

By End-User Applications

Broadcasting Industry

Advertising, Media & Entertainment

Industrial

Gaming

Consumer Electronics

Education

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe The U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Government Bodies

E-commerce companies

Original Equipment Manufacturers

